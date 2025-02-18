Americana Partners LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

