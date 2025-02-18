Americana Partners LLC Invests $578,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $8,612,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $413.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.64. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $419.49.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

