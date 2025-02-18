Americana Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day moving average is $240.90.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.