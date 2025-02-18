Americana Partners LLC Purchases 24,062 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,023.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

