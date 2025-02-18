AMP Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

AMP Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36.

Get AMP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord purchased 19,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.52 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$30,004.80 ($19,111.34). Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMP

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.