Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Amphenol by 315.1% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

