Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $52.58 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00003628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,088 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

