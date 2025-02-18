Analysts Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) PT at $15.14

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $19.05.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
