Analysts Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) PT at $15.14

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 8,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,688.89. This trade represents a 28.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 12,829 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $49,006.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,416. This represents a 35.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

