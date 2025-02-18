Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $123.78

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SHAK opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.01. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 639.27 and a beta of 1.86. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.