Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 392.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $722.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 106.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 54.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

