Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

AND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

AND stock opened at C$45.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.85. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$48.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

