Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Rithm Capital comprises about 4.1% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Rithm Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 281.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

