Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 536.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 935,731 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 540,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

