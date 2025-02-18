ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of ANSYS worth $192,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS stock opened at $338.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.