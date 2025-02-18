Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in January

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AR opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 40.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 756,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 218,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.