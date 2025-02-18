Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 627,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APOG

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.