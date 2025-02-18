Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $118.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

ACGL stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

