Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 15,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,491,433.10. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 16,023 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $162,473.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,703.66. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,052 shares of company stock worth $918,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

