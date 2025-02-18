Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 238,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BTOC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 203,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Armlogi has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $141.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter. Armlogi had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Armlogi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Armlogi during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Armlogi in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

