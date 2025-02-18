Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Arteris Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arteris has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Transactions at Arteris
In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,943.84. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $140,416.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,553.39. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,157 shares of company stock worth $3,828,388. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arteris
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
