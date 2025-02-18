Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.00.
Insider Activity
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $3,229,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,304.26. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
AJG stock opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $230.08 and a 1 year high of $329.60.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.81%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
