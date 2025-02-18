Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. to Launch RADCam Version 15 for Enhanced AI-Driven Package Protection and Home Security

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) has announced that its subsidiary RAD-R is gearing up to introduce RADCam Version 15. This new launch will include advanced features focused on AI-driven package protection and heightened home security.

According to the company’s recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2025, AITX is set to issue a press release titled “AITX Subsidiary RAD-R Set to Launch RADCam Version 15, Featuring Enhanced AI-Driven Package Protection and Smarter Home Security.” The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, details the capabilities and enhancements of the upcoming product release.

The information revealed in the Form 8-K filing emphasizes that the contents, including the press release in Exhibit 99.1, are being shared in compliance with Item 8.01 of Form 8-K. It is clarified that this information is being provided as a disclosure and should not be considered as “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor should it be perceived as integrated by reference in any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act. The submission of this report should not be viewed as an acknowledgment of the materiality of the disclosed information.

Regarding the status of the company as an emerging growth entity, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. confirms it does not fall under this category as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. Furthermore, the company indicates that it has decided against utilizing the extended transition period for adherence to new or revised financial accounting standards under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing includes the detailed press release on the forthcoming RADCam Version 15. Additionally, an Interactive Data File is enclosed as part of the filing for stakeholders and investors to access essential information conveniently.

The report concludes with the required signatures, affirming the submission of the document on behalf of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. Steven Reinharz, the Chief Executive Officer, has signed the document, underscoring the authenticity and accuracy of the information presented.

This latest development from AITX signifies the company’s commitment to innovation in AI technology and its dedication to advancing solutions for package protection and home security.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

