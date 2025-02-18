Astrana Health (ASTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Astrana Health to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $617.24 million for the quarter.

Astrana Health stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Astrana Health has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

Several brokerages have commented on ASTH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

