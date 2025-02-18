ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 219,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

ATN International Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 627,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. ATN International has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

