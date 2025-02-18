ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 219,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International
ATN International Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ATNI opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. ATN International has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $38.96.
ATN International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.
