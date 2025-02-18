Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 30,622 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

