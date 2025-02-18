Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.