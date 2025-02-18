Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 307.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 968,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,558 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

