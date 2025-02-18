Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $15.69 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.6% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 175,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

