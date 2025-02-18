Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $18.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $194.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

