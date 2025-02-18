Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $34.98 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

