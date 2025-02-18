Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $56,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 830,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

