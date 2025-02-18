Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 67,247 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,247 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $42,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

