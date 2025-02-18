Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,514 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $95,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

