Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 931,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 16,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 930,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,226,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $319,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,809.20. This trade represents a 54.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,085 shares of company stock worth $1,582,995. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.