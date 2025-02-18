Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 40,341 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.37% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

