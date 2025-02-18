AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in AT&T by 305.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 32.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

T opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $25.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

