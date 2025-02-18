Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2025

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 35.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,831,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,369,818. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 394,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 705,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 491,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.