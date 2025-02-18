AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.74. The stock had a trading volume of 412,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,925. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $136.35 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoNation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.