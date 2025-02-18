AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
AN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.74. The stock had a trading volume of 412,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,925. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $136.35 and a 1 year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
