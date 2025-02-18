Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

AXSM opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

