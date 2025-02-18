Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,891 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Banco de Chile worth $73,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

