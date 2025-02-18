Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.98 Million Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,431 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.49% of SkyWater Technology worth $22,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.36. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About SkyWater Technology

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.