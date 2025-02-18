Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,803 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $26,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

