Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,434 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of QuantumScape worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $607,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $65,056.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

