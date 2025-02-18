Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Docebo worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $9,071,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Docebo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

