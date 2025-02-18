Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.30

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.