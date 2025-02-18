Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.30

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Super Micro Computer Soars 26% in a Week—More Upside Ahead?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks for a Value Portfolio: Undervalued Gems to Watch
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- WeRide Stock Explodes as NVIDIA’s Investment Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.