Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Serica Energy Stock Down 11.3 %
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
