Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Serica Energy stock traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 127.80 ($1.61). 10,925,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,381. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.40 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £629.83 million, a PE ratio of -88.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

