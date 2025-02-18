Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – February 17th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that provide services related to online storage and backup of data on remote servers, typically accessed over the internet. These stocks represent investments in companies that offer cloud-based storage solutions for individuals, businesses, and organizations looking to securely store and access their data from anywhere. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.06. 1,036,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. NetApp has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.91. 431,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,239. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 467,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29.

