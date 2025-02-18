Best Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are investments in companies that are involved in renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power. These stocks are considered environmentally friendly because they support sustainable energy production and contribute to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. Investors seek out green energy stocks as a way to align their financial goals with their values of promoting environmental sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 140,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $437.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 35,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,171. The company has a market cap of $192.09 million, a PE ratio of 444.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 24,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,786. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. NWTN has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

