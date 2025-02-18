Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

SoundHound AI, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a market capitalization typically ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies are considered to be more established and stable than small cap stocks, but offer more growth potential than large cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $4.28 on Monday, reaching $10.97. 176,466,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,269,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,670,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,088,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 82,298,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,172. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

