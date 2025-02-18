Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 729 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

